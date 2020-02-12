Samsung Unveils The Apple AirDrop-Esque Quick Share Feature For Galaxy S20 Phones

Putting speculations about its Quick Share feature to rest, Samsung has officially confirmed that it would be rolling out the instant sharing feature on latest Galaxy S20 series of smartphones. The company said that this feature will initially be available for Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra 5G. Samsung’s Quick Share feature will allow users to share files instantly to a nearby device. In a way, it is lot Loke Apple’s AirDrop facility, which allows users to share files to other iPhones, iPads and Mac devices.

With Quick Share, a user can share files with up to five persons at one time. “See which of your contacts are nearby so you can select and share with up to 5 friends at the same time. No pairing needed,” says Samsung. Prior to Quick Share, the tech giant has rolled out its device-to-device sharing feature on its Samsung TV, with a different name called Direct Share. Meanwhile, Google is also working on something similar called Fast Share.

Additionally, OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi have also partnered to expand the peer-to-peer transmission alliance in the global market. The alliance will allow users to transmit files, pictures and videos without the need for an internet connection. In a statement, Andy Wu, Vice President of OPPO and President of Software Engineering Business Division had said, "This three-brand partnership aims to bring the millions of OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi users across the world effortless and more user-centric file-sharing. This is a significant first step for OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi to better serve their users collectively, and we also welcome other Android smartphone brands to get involved and provide a more open, effortless, and interactive experience for users".

