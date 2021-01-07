Samsung Unveils the Next-Gen Neo QLED Display Tech Alongside New MicroLED and Frame TV Models

Samsung has unveiled its 2021 portfolio of Neo QLED and MicroLED TV displays at its first-ever virtual 'First Look' event ahead of this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The company says that new TV models use the latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) features and other technological advances to provide a rich TV viewing experience. Moreover, this year's Samsung premium TV lineup is adding new features such as Caption Moving, Sign Language Zoom and Multi-Output Audio to enhance the viewing experience of those users with hearing disabilities. Alongside the new Neo QLED and MicroLED TVs, Samsung has refreshed its Frame TV models as well.

Starting with the Samsung Neo QLED TV, the South Korean tech company is offering flagship 8K (QN900A) and 4K (QN90A) models. The size of the display panel remains unclear, though the company says that 2021 Neo QLED 8K features a new Infinity One Design — "a nearly bezel-less screen providing an even more immersive viewing experience in a sleek design and form factor." It further explains that the Neo QLED uses Quantum Mini LED that is up to 40 times smaller in height than a conventional LED, as a next-generation light source. The new TV display also uses the proprietary Quantum Matrix Technology that is touted to enable balanced lighting by using precise control of LEDs available behind the display. Samsung says that the Neo QLED increases the luminance scale to 12-bit with 4096 steps that further help make dark areas darker and bright areas brighter - for a more immersive HDR experience.

Other features that Neo QLED 8K and 4K models pack include Samsung Health that transforms the home into a personal gym and inbuilt Google Duo support. There's also a new 'Super Ultrawide GameView' that lets gamers play games at 21:9 and ultrawide 32:9 ratio aspect ratio. Whereas the Game Bar feature lets players quickly monitor and adjust critical aspects of play —whether its switching aspect ratios, checking input lag, or connecting a headset. In terms of audio, the Samsung Neo QLED TVs come with Object Tracking Sound Pro feature that is touted to produce dynamic sound corresponding to the movement of objects on the screen. There is also a SpaceFit Sound setting that outputs immersive sound based on the TV's physical environment. Additionally, there's a new Slim One Connect box to manage all the cables to provide a cleaner aesthetic.

At its First Look 2021 event, Samsung also unveiled the new 110-inch and 99-inch MicroLED TV models. The big difference between the MicroLED and Mini LED technology is that the former does not use a backlight to light up the display as it controls individual pixels for better contrast. In simple words, it is self-illuminating display tech through its 24 million individually controlled LEDs to produce stunning contrast and brightness - similar to OLED panels. There is also a Monolith Design that is aimed to bring over 99 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Samsung MicroLED TVs comes with a 4Vue feature that allows users to watch up to four different content sources, at once. Further, there is a Majestic Sound to provide 5.1 channel audio output, without requiring an external speaker. The South Korean tech company had first unveiled the 110-inch MicroLED TV back in December 2020.

Lastly, the Samsung Frame TV models, first unveiled in 2017, are getting a slimmer form factor. The company says that the new editions are two times thinner compared to previous iterations. There are also new attachable bezel options in five different colour options and two different customisable styles. Samsung sold over