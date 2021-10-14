Samsung Updates Global Goals App to Let Indian Galaxy Users to Donate for UN Causes

Samsung India is furthering its partnership with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) to create a common platform for its millions of smartphone users in the country to contribute towards India specific projects. Samsung India and UNDP have announced an updated Samsung Global Goals (SGG) mobile app that will let Indian Galaxy users donate to projects that matter the most to them, an official press release said. Some of the causes include feeding school children, protecting children’s rights, educating young women and supporting families of Covid-19 victims. All the projects are part of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) or Global Goals. Addressing world issues like inequality, climate and environmental degradation, and education form the objectives of Global Goals.

Country-specific projects help boost the larger global fight for a more inclusive and better future. The updated SGG app will soon allow Galaxy users in India to donate to such projects through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has also joined the cause to promote the initiative and boost awareness about Global Goals. Bhatt is also the brand ambassador of the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Z series foldable smartphones in India. Shoko Noda, Resident Representative, UNDP India, said the joint effort with Samsung India would inspire more people in India to take individual actions for Sustainable Development Goals. The Samsung Global Goals application is an education and donation-based mobile platform which lets its users give back to Global Goals. According to the official release, Samsung matches all proceeds to maximise the impact of these and small individual contributions.

The Samsung Global Goals app is available to download on both Google Play and Apple App Store. It supports 19 languages that include English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Arabic, Korean, Japanese, Hindi, Bahasa Indonesia, Bahasa Malay, Thai, Vietnamese, Turkish, Polish, German, Swedish, Italian, and Mandarin. The UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, featuring the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, were unanimously adopted by world leaders at a UN summit in September 2015. By aligning national priorities with the 2030 Agenda and working together with the private sector and civil society, governments and companies plan to mobilise efforts to end poverty, address inequalities and tackle climate change by 2030.

