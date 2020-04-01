Samsung Users, Take Note: Your Device Warranty Has Been Extended Till May 31

Samsung India on Wednesday announced that the company will extend the warranty period on products till May 31. This extension will be valid for all Samsung products whose warranty would have expired in the 21-day lockdown period between March 20 and April 30. The tech giant recently announced a temporary closure of its factory in India, the Noida smartphone plant, as the Centre called for a 21-day nationwide shutdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Besides, the company is also extending the redemption period of offers for pre-booked customers that purchased the Galaxy S20 smartphones. Those who pre-booked Galaxy S20 already can now collect and activate their smartphone till April 20 (the previous deadline was set for March 31).

"Pre-booked consumers, who purchased their S20 devices on or before March 31, will be able to redeem the Galaxy Buds+ offer by May 15, 2020," the company said in its statement. "In these challenging times, we urge you to stay home and stay safe. Feel free to connect with us online," the statement read.

Samsung India has also announced the rollout of a smartphone sanitisation service in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The service is being offered in over 20 countries, and is aimed to help users sanitise their smartphones by using a company certified ultraviolet ray sanitiser.