1-min read

Samsung Venture Invests $4.6 Million in Israeli Tech Firm

Samsung Electronics that specialises in fostering startups, said on Monday that it has invested $4.6 million in an Israel-based firm Audioburst.

IANS

Updated:April 3, 2018, 1:18 PM IST
Samsung Venture Invests $4.6 Million in Israeli Tech Firm (Image: Reuters)
Samsung Venture Investment Corp, an affiliate of Samsung Electronics that specialises in fostering startups, said on Monday that it has invested $4.6 million in an Israel-based firm Audioburst. Audioburst specialises in Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, Yonhap news agency reported.

Also Read: Samsung Over Takes IBM in US Patent Race, Gains Top Spot For First Time

The South Korean tech giant said the investment was made through the venture company last year. Industry watchers said the decision apparently reflects Samsung Electronics' bid to bolster its capabilities in the AI segment.

Also Read: SpaceX Launches Spacecraft in Resupply Mission to ISS

Established in 2015, Audioburst operates a platform that provides customized audio content to users by analysing their listening patterns, interests and preferences. Industry watchers said Samsung might apply the feature in its smartphones or TVs.

The Audioburst's features may also potentially merge with Samsung's voice-recognition platform Bixby in the future, they added.

