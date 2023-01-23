Samsung Wallet Finally Coming To India And More Countries: What It Offers

Samsung Wallet is coming to more countries this month, including India. Wallet from the company was introduced in June of last year and now caters to over 25 countries. Samsung Wallet is basically the combo of Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass services that help consumers make payments digitally and store their confidential passwords behind a robust security measure. The platform will be available by end of this month.

Samsung Wallet is compatible with those having a premium Samsung Galaxy phone or even the A-series smartphone from the brand. You can save payment cards on the mobile device, and even store your crypto wallets, for whoever needs them.

Samsung is using its in-house Knox security to keep the data and content secure behind encryption and promises a hack-free experience for the consumer.

Samsung Wallet is not available on iOS and Galaxy phone users can download the app via the Galaxy app store, which means not all Android phones can run this Samsung-exclusive service.

The company has not specifically talked about which Samsung service will be catering to consumers in India but the overall package of Wallet makes it an exciting addition to the country. Samsung Pay has been a popular payment service for users in India, allowing select consumers to use their mobile devices as payment hardware via the traditional point-of-sale terminals that are used across retail outlets in India.

Samsung Wallet is also capable of storing your IDs like the driving license and even operates as a digital key for auto brands like BMW and Hyundai among others but it is likely to be limited to its home market (South Korea) for now.

In addition to this, Samsung Wallet also hosts Samsung Pass which is the company’s own password manager and allows users to quickly access apps and services via the stored passwords. Password managers have become an integral tool in our lives, and Samsung Galaxy phone users can take advantage of its default service to keep their data and accounts secure.

Read all the Latest Tech News here