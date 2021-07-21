Samsung has officially announced that the company will host another Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11. The latest development corroborates previous leaks that suggested an Unpacked event in August, where the company is expected to unveil at least four products - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. The event will take place at 7:30 PM IST, and fans can watch the live stream on the Samsung Newsroom and official YouTube channel. Samsung has not yet revealed the products it is launching, though the company is at least teasing the arrival of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 through the caption “get ready to unfold." Furthermore, a promotional video outlines the design of the two upcoming smartphones.

All four Samsung products have been a part of the rumour mill for quite some time, and we have a good amount of idea on what to expect. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 are both said to come with improvements over their predecessors. The smartphones have been heavily rumoured for the past few months and are expected to carry Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset. Renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 show a slimmer design than its predecessor Galaxy Z Fold 2, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 renders show a two-tone colour finish. Old leaks show the latter in four colour options - black, a shade of yellow/ beige, purple, and olive green. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is rumoured to come in two sizes - 40mm and 44mm. Lastly, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 TWS earbuds will reportedly succeed the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ and not the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. The earbuds will likely support Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

Earlier this year, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S21 phones at the first Unpacked event and later launched Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 laptops at the Unpacked event in April.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here