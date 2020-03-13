Samsung Will Sanitise Your Phone to Stay Safe from Coronavirus, to Come to India Soon

Samsung has introduced a new programme called 'Galaxy Sanitisation Service', which is now live in 19 countries and is coming to 25 more countries soon. The service, as the name suggests, aims to sanitise your smartphone and disinfect it from many bacteria, germs and viruses that it may have picked up in its lifetime. This can prove to be very important in the present climate of the coronavirus crisis, which is preying on weakened immune systems to spread further. The Galaxy Sanitisation System will be offered from Samsung's authorised outlets and service centres.

So far, the Samsung Galaxy Sanitisation Service is live in Argentina, Chile, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, Japan, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Norway, Pakistan, Peru, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, United States, Ukraine and Vietnam. According to a report by Sammobile, the Korean electronics maker will also bring the service to 25 more countries soon, which include Australia, Austria, Canada, Czechia, France, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Panama, the Philippines, Romania, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

Given that the coronavirus pandemic is now a global scale outbreak, programmes such as this are becoming increasingly importance in terms of personal hygiene and safety. Smartphones have often been labelled by researchers as an easy target for germs, and given that we hold them against our face multiple times everyday, it is important that we disinfect our devices with proper protocol. Samsung has clarified that it is using a tested UV-C light device to carry out the sanitisation procedure, staying away from any chemical sanitiser.

Samsung has clarified that chemical sanitisers may corrode the display and its oleophobic coating, and will be even more detrimental to devices without liquid resistance. It has also stated that for those using UV sanitisers at home, Samsung may not be able to guarantee if the same would impact their device performance. Going forward, keep in touch with your local Samsung service centre to have your device disinfected, once the service is rolled out in your country.