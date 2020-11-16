Samsung Working on New Smartphone Form Factor, Vice Chairman Hints at a 'Never Seen Before' Phone

We are all familiar with South Korean electronics giant Samsung's efforts to bring in smartphones with new concepts and form factors. The Galaxy Fold, Samsung's first attempt at a foldable display smartphone, despite its drawbacks, was the first smartphone to introduce a different form factor than the classic slab-style smartphones with large screens up front. What was once a one-off product in the market, has now been followed up with many folding smartphones from different companies like Microsoft, LG, Motorola, Huawei, and the likes.

Now, it has been reported that Samsung may be looking at a completely new form factor, which may extend the screen without the folding mechanism. According to a report in The Korea Times, Samsung vice president Lee Jae-Yong hinted at what the future Samsung device may look like. During a strategy meeting with high-level executives at the company's research and development center in South Seoul, the Samsung vice chairman was seen holding a new smartphone previously unseen by the public. The silver smartphone that Lee-Yong was holding, looked thinner than the company's Z Fold and Z Flip smartphones, which led people to believe that it could be a prototype 'expandable' smartphone that stretches out into a tablet. The Korea Times report further cites a 2019 World Intellectual Property Office patent filed by Samsung, to speculate that the smartphone on Yong could be an expandable display that stretched out from right side.

While nothing is known about Samsung's next form factor of smartphones, the company has said that it will keep launching new form factor phones. At the CES 2020, Samsung had reportedly organised private demos of the expandable smartphone for some special clients, The Korea Times report said.

Samsung's meeting where the company's Vice Chairman was seen holding the new smartphone was held to discuss the company's future product design strategies. The company has been holding such strategy meetings every year since 2016, but the latest one is said to be the first companywide meeting regarding the design directions for the company's future products.