Samsung's 110-inch MicroLED TV Will Roll Out Globally Early This Year, Company Announces at CES 2021

Samsung has unveiled the 110-inch MicroLED TV at the ongoing CES 2021 event. The South Korean tech company had first showcased the premium home entertainment device last year, and then again at the Samsung First Look 2021 event last week. The company has now revealed that the MicroLED smart TV will launch in a couple of months (by Spring) though its exact pricing and availability details remain unclear, at the moment. During the CES 2021 event, Samsung also spoke at length about its AI ecosystem and smart home software, as well as its sustainability efforts.

The 110-inch Samsung MicroLED smart TV features a self-illuminating inorganic LED panel with an extremely slim bezel that company refers to as Infinity Screen design (or Monolith Design). The company had explained that the 110-inch model individually controls 24 million LEDs to produce rich contrast and brightness - similar to OLED panels. It adds that the latest smart TV supports '4Vue' (Quad View) feature to allow users to play multiple content like sports and tutorial videos simultaneously. Moreover, customers in the US will get 160 free channels with the Samsung TV Plus streaming platform. Further, it comes with a Majestic Sound system to provide 5.1 channel audio output, without requiring an external speaker.

The company has also introduced the new Samsung Health that aims to transform the home into a personal gym with an integrated Smart Trainer feature that can track and analyse postures in real-time, just like a personal trainer. This feature will be enabled in Samsung's next line of premium TV including its next QLED 4K and 8K TVs. Additionally, Samsung has announced that its eco-packaging would expand to QLED, UHD TV, monitor, and audio products in 2021. As part of an ongoing commitment to eco-consciousness, the South Korean tech company is creating products and solutions with sustainability at the core. "For example, Samsung's new Solar Cell Remote Control—made in part with recycled plastic—can be charged via solar or indoor lighting, reducing battery waste," the company explained.

Last week, the company unveiled the new Neo QLED TVs and its Lifestyle TV models that include The Serif, The Frame, The Sero and The Terrace. The Samsung Frame TV series that was first unveiled in 2017, will launch in a new avatar this year with a slimmer form factor.