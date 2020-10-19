Samsung's 2022 Flagship Exynos SoC May Feature AMD Graphics

Samsung is reportedly working on a new Exynos SoC that will feature an AMD graphics, notable tipster who goes by the name Ice Universe has indicated on Twitter. The exact moniker of the rumoured Exynos processor is currently unknown; however, the tipster added that the Samsung mobile processor with AMD GPU is developed under an internal model number Exynos 9925. It was also noted that the unannounced Exynos 2100 SoC is developed under the alleged model number Exynos 9840 - similar to how the South Korean tech giant worked on the flagship Exynos 990 under the internal model number Exynos 9830. There's also an Exynos 9855 SoC in the pipeline, but no details were shared by the tipster.

The features and rollout date of the rumoured Samsung Exynos SoC with AMD graphics remain unclear; however, the Exynos 9925 will reportedly release in 2022. At the same time, a report by Android Headlines indicates that Samsung in partnership with AMD may bring the Exynos SoC With AMD graphics next year. With the latest SoC developments, it is clear that Samsung will hope to give tough competitions to Qualcomm that currently dominates the Android smartphone market with its Snapdragon 800-series SoC. Samsung's current flagship Exynos 990 SoC powers several of its premium smartphones including the Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Fold series and the latest Galaxy Note 20 series.

Recently, it was reported that another unannounced Samsung mobile processor, the Exynos 1080 SoC has surpassed the present highest score on the popular AnTuTu benchmark browser held by the Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset. The Exynos 1080 SoC will reportedly power the next Galaxy S21 series; however, there are conflicting reports that indicate the presence of Exynos 2100. Since Samsung has not confirmed any development so far, it is advised to take the information with a pinch of salt.