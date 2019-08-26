Samsung’s 3D Scanner App to Use Time-of-Flight Camera on Galaxy Note 10+ and Other Phones
Samsung's 3D Scanner app has finally launched on the Galaxy Store and is available for all supported device. The app allows users to scan and create 3D models of real-world objects by using the ToF (time-of-flight) camera on the back of the Galaxy Note 10+ (and Note 10+ 5G). Samsung phones such as the Galaxy S10 5G and Galaxy A80 should also be able to support the app thanks to their ToF cameras. There is bad news for Galaxy Note 10 users, though, as the phone doesn’t have a ToF camera at the back.
3D models of real-world objects, sized between 20-80 cubic centimetres according to Samsung’s recommendations, require scanning from all directions. But there should not anything else around the object that is to be scanned or you “simply end up with a scan of the object and its surroundings.” Galaxy Note 10+ (or a Galaxy A80 or Galaxy S10 5G) users can download the app from the Galaxy Store by clicking this link on their phone.
Once installed, the 3D Scanner shortcut will appear in the app drawer. You can also use the app from Bixby Vision. In case the app isn’t available via the Galaxy Store, it can be downloaded as an APK file and then installed manually by navigating to the downloaded file in the My Files or other file manager app.
