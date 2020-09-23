Samsung’s 980 Pro M.2 NVMe SSD With PCIe 4.0 Can Deliver 5,000MBps Write Speeds

After a bit of anticipation, Samsung has finally announced its new 980 Pro SSD. The new M.2 SSD comes with some of the latest technologies to deliver super-fast read and write speeds. The new drive comes with PCIe Gen-4 standards which means that it is technically 10-times faster than most M.2 SSDs, and about twice the speed when compared to the 970 Pro.

According to Samsung, the new SSD range can deliver up to 7,000MBps of sequential read speeds and up to 5,000 MBps of sequential write speeds. It is based on NVMe 1.3c interface with V-NAND 3-bit MLC, and a Samsung Elpis Controller packed in an M.2 (2280) form factor. The new 980 Pro is suitable for customers and professionals working with 4K and 8K content as well as high-resolution and graphics-heavy games.

Samsung has taken care of the thermals by making use of a nickel coating on the controller as well as a heat spreader label on the backside of the SSD as opposed to relying on an external copper heatsink. To further maintain the drive temperatures there is Samsung’s Dynamic Thermal Guard technology that is said to help in minimizing performance fluctuations. Customers also get a 5-year warranty on the new 980 Pro SSD.

It will be available in 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB storage models while the 2TB variant will be coming later this year. Pricing is said to start at $89 (~Rs 6,500) although official India pricing has not been confirmed nor is the availability. Also, it is worth noting that PCIe 4.0 is not supported across all platforms, hence it is best to check your system before buying this new super-fast SSD.