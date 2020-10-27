Samsung's Bixby Virtual Assistant Is Getting a Refreshed Look With New Home, Microphone Buttons

Samsung's proprietary virtual assistant, Bixby is reportedly getting a fresh look along with a bunch of new buttons. According to a Reddit user who carries the username u/MehdiMa0507, the revamped Bixby comes with new icons and cleaner UI that was spotted on the Galaxy Note 10+. The updated Bixby interface is likely part of the Bixby Voice 3.0 update, which is currently rolling out to users running both One UI 2.1 and One UI 2.5. However, it appears that the update is rolling out to select users in Germany, and Samsung has not shared any details about the new Bixby as of yet.

The Reddit user adds that the revamped Bixby assistant on Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ responds faster than the previous versions. As first spotted by XDA Developers, the Bixby UI now only appears in a small section at the bottom of the screen with a faded background like the Google Assistant or Apple Siri and does not take up the entire page like before. At the bottom of the page, we can notice three new icons - keyboard icon at the extreme left to enable text-based commands, a microphone icon at the centre to activate voice assistance, and a new home button to go back to the main screen. The colour scheme on the Bixby has been updated as well from blue to black/grey, as highlighted in the video by the Reddit user. At the moment, it is unclear whether the revamped Bixby brings any new features.

The updated Bixby comes at a time when Samsung is reportedly planning to discontinue several features on the virtual assistant. Earlier this month, a report had claimed that Bixby's augmented reality features would stop working in the coming weeks. Samsung had first introduced Bixby alongside Samsung Galaxy S8 to rival Google Assistant and Apple Siri. However, the virtual assistant by the South Korean tech giant has had an unsuccessful run against other virtual assistants including Amazon Alexa.