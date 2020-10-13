Samsung's Cheapest 5G Smartphone Galaxy A42 5G Unveiled: Price, Specifications, and Features

Samsung's Galaxy A51 5G is currently the South Korean giant's cheapest 5G offering in the market. That is about to change soon as the company has now announced an even more affordable Galaxy A42 5G smartphone. Samsung announced the Galaxy A42 5G on its UK website. The company's Vice President of Sales in UK and Ireland said that it is a part of Samsung's ongoing efforts to deliver next-generation connectivity to more people.

The Samsung Galaxy A42 5G will be priced at GBP349 (roughly Rs. 33,400) in the UK, that puts it below the Galaxy A51, which comes with the sticker price of GBP429 in the country (roughly Rs. 41,100). The Galaxy A42 5G will be powered by the recently-launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, which is said to be a step up from the Snapdragon 730G. The Galaxy A42 5G has a 6.6-inch OLED display with a teardrop notch, or what Samsung calls the Infinity-U display. The phone comes with 4GB to 8GB RAM options, along with 128GB of internal storage, expandable using a microSD card slot.

The Galaxy A42 5G also has a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary wide angle lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, aa 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The Galaxy A42 5G will be available in three colour options - black, grey, and white . The phone will be made available in the UK on November 6. The Samsung Galaxy A42 5G will compete closely with the OnePlus Nord, which costs GBP379 in the UK (Rs. 24,999 onwards in India), a GBP30 difference, in which the OnePlus Nord covers features like a 90Hz display, a faster processor, and a dual selfie camera.

There is no word on the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G coming to India anytime soon.