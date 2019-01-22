English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung's Exynos 7 Series 7904 SoC Processor For Mid-Ranged Phones Announced in India
Exynos 7 Series 7904 will enable advanced mobile experiences in a broader range of devices with triple-camera support, powerful performance and connectivity.
Samsung's Latest Processor For Mid-Ranged Phones Announced in India (photo for representation)
Loading...
Samsung on Monday announced its latest processor for mid-ranged smartphones -- Exynos 7 Series 7904 -- with enhanced multimedia support and high-end features, customized especially for India. The processor delivers fast octa-core performance required for nimble web browsing, quick app launching and smooth multitasking while consuming less power, the company said in a statement.
"Exynos 7 Series 7904 will enable advanced mobile experiences in a broader range of devices with triple-camera support, powerful performance and connectivity," said Rajeev Sethi, Senior Director and Head of sales and marketing, device solutions, Samsung India. Built on a 14nm process, the processor is equipped with two Cortex-A73 cores that run at 1.8GHz and six Cortex-A53 cores at 1.6 GHz.
"With-A73 as a ‘big-core' Exynos 7904 delivers fast single-core performance and the embedded LTE modem supports Cat.12 3-carrier aggregation (CA) for 600Mbps downlink speed," the company added. The image signal processor (ISP) of Exynos 7 Series 7904 features single-camera resolution of up to 32MP and an advanced triple-camera setup.
Additionlly, it also comes with support for faster Full High Definition (FHD) at 120 frames-per-second (fps) or Ultra High Definition (UHD) at 30fps of video playback along wth FHD+ display for vivid mobile entertainment, the company said. The processor is currently in mass production and is expected to soon be part of Samsung's next mid-ranged smartphone.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
"Exynos 7 Series 7904 will enable advanced mobile experiences in a broader range of devices with triple-camera support, powerful performance and connectivity," said Rajeev Sethi, Senior Director and Head of sales and marketing, device solutions, Samsung India. Built on a 14nm process, the processor is equipped with two Cortex-A73 cores that run at 1.8GHz and six Cortex-A53 cores at 1.6 GHz.
"With-A73 as a ‘big-core' Exynos 7904 delivers fast single-core performance and the embedded LTE modem supports Cat.12 3-carrier aggregation (CA) for 600Mbps downlink speed," the company added. The image signal processor (ISP) of Exynos 7 Series 7904 features single-camera resolution of up to 32MP and an advanced triple-camera setup.
Additionlly, it also comes with support for faster Full High Definition (FHD) at 120 frames-per-second (fps) or Ultra High Definition (UHD) at 30fps of video playback along wth FHD+ display for vivid mobile entertainment, the company said. The processor is currently in mass production and is expected to soon be part of Samsung's next mid-ranged smartphone.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
-
Tuesday 08 January , 2019
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
-
Monday 21 January , 2019
In Conversation With Nancy Chen, Aston Martin
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Tuesday 08 January , 2019 Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
Monday 21 January , 2019 In Conversation With Nancy Chen, Aston Martin
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ‘Gender Sensitisation’ Programmes on the Anvil: BCCI GM Saba Karim
- This Woman Draws D**ck Pics on Her Running App to Mark the Routes She has Taken
- Janhvi Kapoor Gets Heavily Trolled for Flaunting Holographic Outfit Copied from International Brand
- Spider-Man Tom Holland Accidentally Uploads Entire Avengers: Endgame on Twitter? Deets Inside
- What is Data Colonization, And Why we in India Need to Rework The Policies in Place
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results