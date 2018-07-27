English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
1-min read

Samsung's Foldable Smartphone Might Come as The 'Galaxy F'

The series was previously speculated to be Galaxy X as Samsung's 10th-anniversary offering.

News18.com

Updated:July 27, 2018, 12:50 PM IST
Representative Image. (Image: News18.com)
Samsung had since long been speculated to be working upon a foldable smartphone. The innovative offering was reported to come under the name of a Galaxy X series by Samsung. Recent reports, however, suggest that the SOuth-Korean tech giant might not go for the aforementioned alphabet for its foldable smartphone series and instead opt for 'Galaxy F' as the series' name.

As per a new report, Samsung might be launching its foldable smartphones under a new Galaxy F series. This is not the first time that the name of the Galaxy F has been brought up in relation to the company. Back in 2013, Samsung was speculated to be working on a premium smartphone series under the same series name. Nothing related to these rumours was brought to life by the company. The recent report indicates that Samsung might be going for the option this time and will indeed make the Galaxy F series a reality. And since the series is said to contain premium smartphones, it is being linked to the upcoming foldable smartphone from the house of Samsung.

In addition to the Galaxy F series, the report hints at a Galaxy R and a Galaxy P series from the house of Samsung as well which will be specifically built for the Chinese market.

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
