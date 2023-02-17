Samsung’s Future Galaxy Smartwatches Could Have A Built-In Projector: All Details

Samsung has made a broad change in its product strategy which has helped the company work its way up the ladder. The company tied up with Google for the WearOS platform which made its debut on the Galaxy Watch 4 series.

But soon, you could have a Samsung smartwatch that projects content from the wearable onto your wrist. That’s right, Samsung has filed a patent for a built-in projector that fits inside the smartwatch, as per this report.

What this patent tells us is that, you can mirror the content from the display of the watch and project it on your wrist. So this could be in the form of a digital clock with your step count and heart beat reflecting on the wrist. It sounds like the scenes from one of those sci-fi movies from the 90s and it seems Samsung wants to now make it a reality, which becomes evident with a patent filing for this tech.

But there’s more, as the patent says, “projection display may display information that is different from the information displayed on the display module.” Having this feature will allow people to not only read the texts but also any video that is sent to them via WhatsApp or any other social media app.

The visuals of the patent suggests the watch will have a couple of LEDs and lenses placed in two rows that will give you a clear projected visual of the content displayed on the watch display. Patent filings are a common affair for brands like Samsung.

And like we have said before, companies filing patents for tech like these doesn’t necessarily mean the feature will actually make it to the production stage. But if we go by the hints given to us by those movies, this tech might not only become a reality but also come to our wrists in the foreseeable future.

