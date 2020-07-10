Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live Bean-Shaped TWS Edges Closer to Launch: Colours, Design Leaked

While we are all gearing up for the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event that is scheduled to take place on August 5, it's no secret any longer, that the South Korean tech giant will come up with a raft of new products that day. Alongside the Galaxy Note 20, a new smartwatch, and a new tablet, the company is also expected to show off the Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earbuds as well. The upcoming earbuds, that have leaked yet again, confirm a kidney bean-shaped device in three colour options - White, Black, and Bronze - along with a charging case.

The new Galaxy Buds Live (or whatever they end up calling it) could be a massive departure from the Galaxy Buds+ which the company currently sells. A closeup look of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds Live reveals a vent-like earpiece in the middle of the device coupled with two different microphone holes on either side of the earpiece. Presumably, these could probably assist users for both voice commands as well as for noise cancellation. Interestingly, the new hearables also look a little different than the 3D renders of the device, that were previously leaked. Having said that, it will be interesting to see how snug these earbuds will fit in the ears and whether they would be the perfect devices to use while going for a morning walk or even during a workout in the gym.

As far as the specifications of the Galaxy Buds Live is concerned, while much of it is still under the wraps, the render revealed that it could up to 11 hours of battery life on a single charge and could be priced at $140 which roughly translates to a little more than Rs 10,000 in India.