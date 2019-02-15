English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung's 'Galaxy Tab Active2' Tablet Launched in India For Rs 50,990: Here Are The Details
With MIL-STD-810G and IP68 certification, the South Korean giant claimed that the device is protected against vibrations, accidental shocks, rain, dust, extreme temperatures and can remain 1.5 metres under water for 30 minutes.
Samsung has launched its new offering in the tablet category - "Galaxy Tab Active2" - with military-grade rugged design and built-in durability for tough work environments for Rs 50,990 in India. The device comes equipped with improved touch, pogo pin - a device to connect and charge a group of devices all at once or to easily attach a laptop or a keyboard, a 4,450 mAh replaceable battery, rugged S-Pen, biometric authentication and Samsung's security platform - and Knox, to safeguard sensitive information against malware and hackers.
"The Samsung 'Galaxy Tab Active2' addresses many rugged demands and provides a sturdy device that is easy to manage from an IT perspective, and deliver features and accessories specifically designed to improve mobile workflows beyond the scope of typical office use," said Sukesh Jain, Senior Vice President, IT and Mobile Enterprise Business, Samsung India.
With MIL-STD-810G and IP68 certification, the South Korean giant claimed that the device is protected against vibrations, accidental shocks, rain, dust, extreme temperatures and can remain 1.5 metres under water for 30 minutes. "Galaxy Tab Active2" also comes with near-field communication (NFC) capabilities, Bluetooth, accelerometer, light proximity, gyroscope, geomagnetic, fingerprint and facial recognition.
Sectors like mining and refinery, manufacturing and construction could use it for on and off site planning and vendor scheduling. The device can also manage to file timecards and daily reports from the field, or edit plans and drawings on the spot, the company said. The device would be available for purchase from mid-March in India.
