Samsung’s High-End Smartphones Removed From Benchmark Tests: All You Need To Know

Samsung Galaxy S series phones are no longer part of this popular benchmark test called Geekbench after some of its smartphones were found to be manipulating benchmarks. Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S20, S21 as well as the latest Galaxy S22 series have been removed from the benchmark test repository by Geekbench.

The firm tweeted this development on March 5. The statement says Samsung was using its Game Optimised Service (GOS) to throttle the performance of apps based on their name rather than their behaviour.

After extensive internal testing we have determined the following Samsung Galaxy handsets use GOS:- Samsung Galaxy S22 (all models)- Samsung Galaxy S21 (all models)- Samsung Galaxy S20 (all models)- Samsung Galaxy S10 (all models) — Geekbench (@geekbench) March 4, 2022

And the final result of this test is that Galaxy S series flagship phones starting from the S10 have been delisted from the Android Benchmark chart.

This update is a big jolt for the company, especially after it admitted the manipulation done using the GOS. Samsung said it will offer an update that will stop the throttling but the action is proving to be a case of ‘too little too late.’

Samsung has faced different issues with its smartphones over the years, but performance throttling is a big mark on the company’s record. It’s intriguing that Samsung has remained quiet on the issue for all this time, and only after a few testers found this issue, did the company confirm the use of GOS for throttling.

It isn’t the first high-end phone be face such action in recent times. OnePlus was found the culprit for manipulating the CPU and GPU performance of its OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro smartphones. The company managed to restrict access of main chip to some apps, which Geekbench viewed as benchmark manipulation.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series has just come out in the market, and buyers will now be wary of such wrongdoings from the company.

This could also push prospective buyers to other brands in the flagship segment from here onwards.

