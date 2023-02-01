Samsung’s New 5G Plan May Be A Big Relief For Smartphone Buyers In India

With Chinese smartphone brands gradually losing interest in the Indian budget smartphone market due to fluctuating INR-USD and diminishing profit margins, there’s limited options for buyers looking for a reliable 5G smartphone. The sub-Rs 15,000 smartphone market is mostly dominated by 4G handsets and there aren’t enough options from established brands now. In fact, smartphone brands now expect you to spend upwards of Rs 20,000 to get a decent 5G device, which has become evident with the rising average selling price (ASP) of phones in the country.

When it comes to global established smartphone brands, it is only Samsung that caters to every price point in the Indian market. Be it under Rs 10,000 or above Rs 1.5 lakh, you will find Samsung smartphones across all price ranges. And now the company has confirmed that it will continue to follow this strategy, which will surely come as a relief for buyers in India. Samsung is not quitting the budget smartphone market and will aggressively focus more on offering ‘value for money’ 5G smartphones in 2023.

"…a 5G smartphone may actually be cheaper than a 4G handset now!"

Aditya Babbar, Senior Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India in an exclusive interaction with Debashis Sarkar of News18 said, “We will continue to cater to consumers in India across all price points. Be it budget, mid-range or premium smartphones, Samsung as a brand is meant for everyone.”

“We focus on democratisation of technology and great value creation,” he stressed. Samsung with its Galaxy A series smartphones claim to offer Indian buyers reliable 5G smartphones within their budgets.

In addition to this, Samsung India is also focusing on availability and affordability of devices. “By that we mean, Samsung phones will be available across more and more stores in the remotest part of the country and the company also promises to make it easier for buyers to get a new phone with easy financing. It’s a different joy to see people, who do not have access to credit, being able to buy a Samsung 5G phone with EMI plans that costs around Rs 44 per day,” added Babbar.

“A 5G smartphone may actually be cheaper than a 4G handset now,” he said.

Talking about the 2023 business projection, Babbar said, “At Samsung India, we are aiming to generate 75% of value from 5G smartphones in India and Galaxy A series smartphones will play an important role to achieve this.”

Having said that, Samsung will continue to launch 4G smartphones as well this year.

