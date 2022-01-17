Amazon’s latest budget tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, is now available to purchase in India. The company claims the tablet is suitable for entertainment, education, and personal communication amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The tablet succeeds the Galaxy Tab A7 that came with notable features under Rs 20,000. Similar to its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 competes against rivals like Nokia T20 Tab, Realme Pad, Lenovo Tabs, and more. The Galaxy Tab A8 comes in three colours – Gray, Silver and Pink Gold.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Price and Introductory Offers

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Wi-Fi variant’s price in India starts at Rs 17,999 for 3GB + 32GB storage and the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant costs Rs 19,999 . The LTE variant of Galaxy Tab A8 is priced at Rs 21,999 for 3GB + 32GB option and the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs 23,999. In terms of offers, customers can avail instant cashback of Rs 2000 while paying with ICICI credit cards and can get Book Cover worth Rs 4,499 for Rs 999. It is available to purchase on Flipkart and Samsung e-store.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 sports a 10.5-inch WUXGA TFT display with an 80 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by an octa-core processor with up to 64GB of internal storage. Some reports suggest the tablet carries a Unisoc Tiger T618, an upgraded version of the Unisoc Tiger T610 that powers the Nokia T20. We also get Dolby Atmos quad speakers for a rich viewing and audio experience. There is a 7,040mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

Coming to the optics, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 carries a single 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel snapper at the front for selfies and video calling. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.0, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

