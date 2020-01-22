Samsung's New Refrigerator Can Prepare Dahi, Now We Really Hate The Old Fridge at Home

Samsung has announced its new range of ‘Curd Maestro’ Refrigerators in India, which is said to be the world’s first refrigerator that can prepare curd. According to the company, the National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) has tested and recommended the process of curd making in Samsung’s Curd Maestro.

The new refrigerator range can prepare curd in five to six hours — five hours for soft curd, six hours for thick curd. One needs to boil and cool the milk and mix the curd culture manually while Curd Maestro does the job of fermentation. It is said to make curd with the same consistency each time and eliminates all the hassle of curd making in different weather conditions. The new Curd Maestro also features Samsung’s Smart Convertible 5 in 1 Twin Cooling technology and will be available in 244-litre, 265-litre, 314-litre and 336-litre capacities.

With that, Samsung has also announced India’s First Frost Free Refrigerator with Base Stand Drawer, where users can store onions and potatoes. Lastly, the company has also launched India’s first five-star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator series based on the new 2020 Star Ratings. The new lineup comes with 10-year warranty on the compressor and digital inverter technology with stabilizer free operations.

“At Samsung we believe in meaningful innovations that transform lives of people. Convenience, storage space and energy efficiency are the key features consumers look for in a refrigerator, and our 2020 range addresses all these needs. We are confident the new range of refrigerators will further strengthen our market leadership in the refrigerator category,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Samsung’s new 2020 refrigerator lineup is available across all retail channels and on Samsung Shop. The new range starts from Rs 17,990 for the new 198-litre Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator to Rs 45,990 for the Smart Convertible 5 in1 Refrigerator. Curd Maestro models will be priced between Rs 30,990 and Rs 45,990.

