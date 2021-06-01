Samsung's Next Flagship Exynos SoC Will Use AMD RDNA2 GPU to Enable Ray Tracing, Variable Rate Shading

American semiconductor giant AMD has announced that the next flagship Samsung Exynos chipset for mobile devices will feature its custom RDNA 2 graphics architecture to enable ray tracing and variable rate shading for enhanced graphics capabilities. The latest development that was announced at the ongoing Computex 2021 conference comes nearly two years after the two firms announced a partnership. The exact details of the next-gen Exynos chip remain unclear though AMD CEO Dr Lisa Su teased that the South Korean tech giant would share more information over the upcoming 5G chipset “later this year." It essentially means that Samsung will unveil the next flagship Exynos SoC end of this year or early next year that would power the new Galaxy S-series smartphone. Notably, a report by The Korea Economic Daily recently tippe that Samsung would use the same processor with AMD graphics on a new laptop. It will be interesting to see how Samsung will use the AMD GPU with its inhouse processor as its flagship Galaxy S series phones are launched with a mix of custom Exynos and Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU, depending upon the region. The Qualcomm chipset comes integrated with its own graphics chip known as Adreno, which powers most flagship Android smartphones. On the other hand, Samsung Exynos are paired with Arm Mali GPUs.

AMD also announced that its Ryzen APUs as well as Radeon GPUs would power the infotainment systems of the next Tesla Model S and Model X revisions. The RDNA 2-based GPU will allow users to run AAA titles in the hi-tech electric car. AMD RDNA 2 architecture is also the foundation for next-generation PC gaming graphics, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and X consoles. First introduced at E3 2019, the latest tech is said to be 65 percent more efficient than AMD RDNA. Both Samsung and Tesla are yet to share more details over the development with AMD.

