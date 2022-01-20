Samsung's Next Premium Galaxy S22 Phone Series May Launch on February 9

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series may launch on February 9, notable tipster Ice Universe claims. The China-specific launch date might be different, but details remain unclear. The Galaxy S22 series has been a part of the rumour mill for quite some time. The series - similar to the Galaxy S21 lineup - could include three models. It will reportedly include the regular Galaxy S22 and slightly upgraded Galaxy S22+. At the top, we’ll get to Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is said to replace Galaxy Note phones. Samsung is yet to share official details, and readers must take this information with a pinch of salt.

As per old leaks, Similar to other Galaxy S-series phones, the new Galaxy S22 series will include either Qualcomm Snapdragon or Samsung Exynos chipsets based on region. The Indian market usually receives Exynos-powered smartphones. Earlier this month, alleged renders of Galaxy S22+ surfaced online. It appears similar to the current Galaxy S21+ with a hole-punch display and triple cameras at the back. In terms of specifications, the phone is tipped to carry a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera. The display on Galaxy S22+ may have 1,750 nits peak brightness and adaptive refresh rate support.

On the other hand, several reports claim that the Galaxy S22 Ultra would get a dedicated port to house the Samsung SPen stylus. Until now, only Galaxy Note phones had the feature. The Galaxy S22+ might be heavier than the Galaxy S22 and weigh 195 grams. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is said to be the heaviest in the series, weighing 228 grams. Another leak claimed that the new Galaxy S22 phones might be more expensive than the existing Galaxy S21 lineup. The Samsung Galaxy S22 may carry a starting price tag of $899, which is about $100 more than its predecessor. The increase in cost is credited to the rising prices of mobile components and chipsets.

