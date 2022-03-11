Samsung’s Next Smartwatch Could Help You Detect COVID And Other Diseases: What It Means

Samsung is building a strong core of fitness wearables. And a news report says the company is planning to add a special health tool on its next Galaxy Watch. Samsung could equip the Galaxy Watch 5 with a thermometer, which is helpful for tracking people’s temperature, something that works effectively to detect early signs of COVID and other diseases.

Wearables have become an effective tool for health monitoring. Apple Watch is a prime example of such capabilities, and Samsung wants to take it up by a notch with the Galaxy Watch 5.

The report says Samsung has found a way to make the thermometer work, even though the reading could be hard to register because of constant movement and change in temperature of your surroundings. If this feature works as advertised, Samsung could have a handy tool in its armoury.

According to another report, Samsung is trying out a Galaxy Buds prototype that can read your temperature. So, the moment you wear the Buds in your ear, it will use the built-in infrared sensor to get the reading of your eardrum. The Galaxy Watch 5 is likely to adopt a similar tech which will be integrated on the back of the wrist.

The Galaxy Watch 4 came out in August last year, and this report says Samsung could be using the same timeline for launching the Galaxy Watch 5 this year. And we are hoping to hear more about this new health feature from the brand very soon.

Galaxy Watch 4 was the first smartwatch to get the new-look wearOS platform that Samsung and Google have jointly developed.

Samsung confirmed that its future wearables will run on this operating, which marries the app compatibility of Android with the performance value of TizenOS that sets the base for the new version of wearOS for smartwatches.

