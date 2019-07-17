Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Samsung’s One UI Interface Update Based on Android Q to Arrive Later This Year

The new One UI 2.0 should feature some of the new features that will be coming to Android Q later this year

Trending Desk

Updated:July 17, 2019, 12:43 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Samsung’s One UI Interface Update Based on Android Q to Arrive Later This Year
The new One UI 2.0 should feature some of the new features that will be coming to Android Q later this year
Loading...

Samsung is gearing up to launch version 2.0 of its One UI interface for Galaxy smartphones along with the Android Q update, claims a report by SamMobile. The report further claims that the company's next-gen Galaxy S11 series too will debut with One UI 2.1.

The news should not come as a surprise since One UI 1.0 debuted with Android Pie and was followed by One UI 1.1 on the Galaxy S10 lineup, pointing towards a trend of most Android OEMs rolling out the latest versions of their custom skins along with major OS upgrades.

According to SamMobile, One UI 2.0 will come with all the Digital Wellbeing improvements that were showcased by Google at I/O 2019 this year, including the Focus mode that allows users to silence apps that they find distracting until the feature is disabled. Other core Android Q features will also probably be a part of Samsung’s Android Q update as well. However, some features like Live Captions, may only be available for the flagship Galaxies.

While Bixby Routines is another feature that might become available for some of the older Samsung flagships such as the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9 with the Android Q update, it is still unclear as to when Samsung is expected to release the Android Q update. However, with Samsung being quite quick in bringing Android Pie to its vast portfolio, one can hope that the Android Q update rolls out before the end of the year.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram