Samsung’s One UI Interface Update Based on Android Q to Arrive Later This Year

Samsung is gearing up to launch version 2.0 of its One UI interface for Galaxy smartphones along with the Android Q update, claims a report by SamMobile. The report further claims that the company's next-gen Galaxy S11 series too will debut with One UI 2.1.

The news should not come as a surprise since One UI 1.0 debuted with Android Pie and was followed by One UI 1.1 on the Galaxy S10 lineup, pointing towards a trend of most Android OEMs rolling out the latest versions of their custom skins along with major OS upgrades.

According to SamMobile, One UI 2.0 will come with all the Digital Wellbeing improvements that were showcased by Google at I/O 2019 this year, including the Focus mode that allows users to silence apps that they find distracting until the feature is disabled. Other core Android Q features will also probably be a part of Samsung’s Android Q update as well. However, some features like Live Captions, may only be available for the flagship Galaxies.

While Bixby Routines is another feature that might become available for some of the older Samsung flagships such as the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9 with the Android Q update, it is still unclear as to when Samsung is expected to release the Android Q update. However, with Samsung being quite quick in bringing Android Pie to its vast portfolio, one can hope that the Android Q update rolls out before the end of the year.