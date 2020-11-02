Samsung's Redesigned Galaxy Store Put More Focus on Gamers

Samsung has redesigned is own app market, the Samsung Galaxy Store. The new user interface Samsung has introduced focuses more on gamers, allowing them to browse for and find new games more easily. The new Galaxy Store also offers a curated list of game recommendations and in-game perks for users to chose from. The new Galaxy Store also comes as the only mobile app store that offers the famous battle royale game Fortnite, which was pulled from Apple and Google's respective app stores after a legal dispute. "Samsung is relaunching the Galaxy Store as a place for casual and hardcore gamers alike to discover exciting gaming experiences and take advantage of unique benefits for Galaxy users," the company said in its announcement.

The new Galaxy Store has an all new UI with just two tabs placed on the bottom - Games and Apps. This is a shift from the previous interface which had four main tabs - Home, Games, For Galaxy, and Watch. The Galaxy Store is also offering exclusive previews, promos, and rewards for games. Samsung also announced Samsung Rewards that keep collecting up as a user progresses in a game. These reward points can be exchanged on the next game a users downloads. In its press release, Samsung says that the Galaxy Store will show tailored recommendations according to a user's Galaxy smartphone.

Apart from this, Samsung has also partnered with companies to offer app-exclusive features and offers. For example, Adobe Acrobat reader app on the Galaxy Store offers a seven-day free trial. The company is rolling out the new updated Galaxy Store starting now and users can scan a QR code from their Galaxy smartphones to get access to the new Galaxy Store.