Samsung's Upcoming 'Galaxy Note 9' Gets Chinese Approval, Expected to Launch Soon

The model number suggests that this is the upcoming phablet's variant for the Chinese market.

IANS

Updated:July 12, 2018, 1:04 PM IST
Samsung's much awaited "Galaxy Note 9" that is set to be unveiled in New York on August 9 has reportedly received approval from Chinese certification agency TENAA under the name "SM-N600." The model number suggests that this is the upcoming phablet's variant for the Chinese market, GSMArena reported late on Wednesday.

It is also expected that Samsung's stylus "S Pen" for "Galaxy Note 9" would come with Bluetooth support. The device would sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with an 18.5:9 ratio that goes with the trademarked "Infinity Display."

"Global units will arrive with Exynos 9810 chipset, but some markets like the US and China will stick to Snapdragon 845," the report added. Additionally, leaked renders suggested the fingerprint scanner would go below the camera setup. The device is also expected to feature dual rear cameras and 4,000mAh battery.

The storage variants are expected to include 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

