Satya Nadella is Already Using The Surface Duo Foldable Phone, And it is Just Darn Slick

We are still a long way off from the official launch of the Surface Duo foldable phone, but Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella posed for cameras with a prototype, in public. In a tweet by Brian Sozzi, Editor-at-large of Yahoo Finance, Satya Nadella casually used the foldable phone that Microsoft is yet to officially launch, having given the world a sneak peak at what is to come, late last year. According to Sozzi, he was quite impressed with what he saw and calls it a “darn slick device”.

It was at the annual hardware event in October, where Microsoft revealed the foldable smartphone, the Surface Duo. The Surface Duo has a 5.6-inch display when folded and a 8.3-inch screen when unfolded. The idea is to blend the phone and the tablet together.

Microsoft CEO @satyanadella pulls out the new foldable Surface and I get mesmerized. Darn slick device! @YahooFinance pic.twitter.com/OxWK3jAGLS — Brian Sozzi (@BrianSozzi) January 12, 2020

It is expected that the Surface Duo will be officially released towards the end of this year, ahead of the festive shopping time. Each display can run a different app, and from what we know so far, Android has been skinned and customized to look a lot like some aspects of Windows. Perhaps great news for Windows 10 users, who may find the familiarity easier to work with. There will be full access to the Play Store as well. Microsoft Surface Duo is expected to come with “depth and multi-spectral” camera. Multispectral imaging tech is generally used by satellites and helps capture images that cannot be detected by the human eye.

There are a bunch of foldable phones already available in stores, or are ready to go on sale. The Samsung Galaxy Fold, the Huawei Mate X, and the Motorola Razr, to name a few. Competition will be tougher by the time the Microsoft Surface Duo arrives in stores, and that is great news for consumers.

