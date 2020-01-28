Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Saudi Hackers Deface Social Media Accounts of 15 NFL Teams During Super Bowl Week

The hackers removed the profile picture, Twitter header, Twitter name and, in a few cases, the Twitter bio from the hacked accounts.

IANS

Updated:January 28, 2020, 10:26 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Saudi Hackers Deface Social Media Accounts of 15 NFL Teams During Super Bowl Week
Image for Representation (Source: Twitter/ NFL)

A group of Saudi-based teenagers hacked social media accounts of the National Football League (NFL) and 15 of its teams, defacing them with messages. According to a report in ZDNet, the hackers' group called OurMine defaced social media accounts of the NFL, the 49ers, Cardinals, Bears, Bills, Broncos, Browns, Bucs, Cowboys, Colts, Chiefs, Eagles, Giants, Packers, Texans, and Vikings. The hacks occurred during the busy Super Bowl week.

Most of the tweets posted by the OurMine hackers came from Khoros, a web service used by digital marketing and PR departments to manage social media accounts, and is connected to a social media account as a third-party app. A Khoros spokesperson was quoted as saying that "the Khoros platform was not compromised".

Some of the accounts were hacked by removing the profile picture, Twitter header, Twitter name and, in a few cases, the Twitter bio.

Others included tweets claiming the hacking was carried out by OurMine. OurMine has been involved in high-profile hacking in the past, including breaking into social media accounts of celebrities such as Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, to name a few.

The group has been active since 2016 and is believed to consist of several Saudi teenagers. Almost half of the NFL team's Twitter, Instagram accounts were targeted in the hacking. "We are here to show people that everything is hackable. To improve your account's security contact us," read the message on most of the hacked platforms.

"We are helping a Khoros customer manage an incident, which involved unauthorized access into employee user accounts within their organization," Khoros said. "We are committed to our customers' security and are partnering with them to help them resolve the situation," he said.

 

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram