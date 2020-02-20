Save Money! Smartphones You Will be Able to Buy Soon: Realme X50 Pro 5G, iQoo 3 And More

Even though the Coronavirus disaster in China has brought Chinese factories and production lines to a complete standstill, that has somehow not stalled the launch of new smartphones. We’ve already seen a bunch of new smartphones ever since 2020 began, but there are a whole lot of new ones are on their way. Exciting times are ahead of us as India will see its first 5G smartphones as well as the two folding smartphones. Even though the relevance of 5G in India is debatable at least in the near future, let us go with it for a moment. So here is a ready reckoner of smartphones that are soon going to make their way to India soon. Time to save some money and free up the credit limit on your credit card.

iQoo 3



Vivo’s sub-brand iQoo is entering India and the company will be launching its first handset next week. Apparently it will be called the iQoo 3 and it will be loaded with the new Snapdragon 865 chipset, which also means that it will also offer 5G connectivity. From what we’ve heard, the handset will also offer a 48-megapixel camera at the back, up to 12GB of RAM and a 4,410mAh battery. Expect this to compete with the OnePlus 7T in terms of the pricing, which means iQoo might price the entry spec variant under the Rs 40,000 price point.

Realme X50 Pro 5G



Realme’s plans of launching its new flagship, the Realme X50 Pro 5G, at MWC went down the drain due to the Coronavirus outbreak. However, the company has said that it will continue to launch the device at a separate location. The company is also planning to launch the handset in India on the same date, which is February 24. The smartphone will feature the new Snapdragon 865 chipset, 5G connectivity, 65W fast charging, quad-cameras at the back with 20x zoom, dual cameras in the front and 90Hz OLED display. This could very well be the company's most expensive smartphones with prices around Rs 40,000 and will be entering the flagship smartphone territory.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Announced at Samsung’s Unpacked event, the Galaxy Z Flip is the company’s second attempt at a foldable smartphone, and it looks pretty good. The follow-up to the Samsung Galaxy Fold comes with a lot of expectations. The flip-style handset is going to be competing with the Moto Razr and apart from it being less expensive too, it is also loaded with better specs. We have heard that the pricing of the new Galaxy Z Flip is going to be around Rs 99,990 which could undercut the pricing of the Moto Razr by a big margin.

Motorola Razr

Moto Razr



Motorola will soon be launching the new Moto Razr in India. The company announced the handset last year and is currently selling in a few markets for $1500, which is quite a bit of money. The smartphone is a reincarnation of the original Razr but includes a flexible OLED display. Initial reports haven't been pretty though, with the display not holding up as well as you would expect on some units, which doesn't really infuse confidence in someone willing to splurge a lot of money on a foldable phone. We hope Moto resolves these issues eventually. The Moto Razr foldable phone could be priced upwards of Rs 1,30,000.

OnePlus 8 Pro leaked renders

OnePlus 8



We can never be too far from a OnePlus smartphone launch. The OnePlus 8 series is set to launch in March and the company usually brings its devices to India soon after. The company has already teased that the upcoming phone is going to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display and of course we can also expect the new Snapdragon 865 chipset. This will succeed the popular OnePlus 7T series, and that is also a tough ask from the OnePlus 8 series. Also, there is a rumour that there will three variants this time which means the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8 Lite. Prices are expected to start around the Rs 35,000 price point.