Save This Month’s Salary, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Starts October 13

We are barely done with one Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, and another one is just around the corner. Amazon has plans to get you to splurge this month's salary, it seems! They have announced that the Amazon Great Indian Festival – Celebration Special sale starts October 13 and runs through till October 17. However, Amazon Prime members will get access to the sale a day earlier, on October 12. This time around, there will be additional discounts for ICICI Bank credit and debit card users, as well as no-cost EMI on debit cards. Incidendentally, Flipkart has also announced the Big Diwali Sale between October 12 and October 16, just days after their Big Billion Days Sale ended.

Amazon India says that there will be discounts of as much as 40% on smartphones, including the OnePlus 7T, Samsung M30s and Vivo U10, and up to 60% on televisions and appliances. There will also be extensive discounts on other product categories, and Amazon’s own Fire TV streaming devices, Echo smart speakers as well as displays and Kindle e-readers will also be available on special discounts.

The previous edition of the Amazon Great Indian Festival started on October 27 and ended on October 4. Amazon India saw a good response during that sale. “We are humbled that first 36 hours of our Great Indian Festival has seen record participation from digital Bharat. With record Prime signups, more first-time shoppers from small towns than ever before and tens of thousands of small sellers across India already seeing success, we are excited by how India loves Amazon’s commitment to offering the largest selection, great convenience and exceptional value to its customers,” Amit Agarwal, Global Senior Vice President and Country Head, Amazon India, had said at the time. According to numbers shared by Amazon, they sold over Rs 750 crores worth of premium smartphones in the first 36 hours of the sale.

