Saying 'All Lives Matter' On Siri Will Now Redirect You to BlackLivesMatter.com

Apple is showing its support and solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement by updating its virtual assistant Siri to answer queries on the same. For instance, if a user asks "Do all Lives Matter?" the digital assistant will say "All Lives Matter which is often used in response to the phrase 'Black Lives Matter,' but it does not represent the same concerns." It also redirects users to the official Black Lives Matter website.

To recall, at the beginning of this month, Apple CEO Tim Cook penned a letter and spoke about how the tech giant must work more to support the fight against unending racism and injustice in the US. Therefore, the recent update on Siri, throws light on the company's pledge to fight against deep-rooted discrimination in that country. The letter, which was originally released internally to employees, now finds a place on top of Apple's website.

Recently, Apple also updated its Washington D.C. satellite imagery on Apple maps to show off the new Black Lives Matter street mural near the White House. The message was approved by D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser, who also officially renamed that specific section of 16th Street "Black Lives Matter Plaza."

Apple also took part in the 'Blackout Tuesday' campaign organised by the music industry on June 2. Besides, the company also updated the App Store to highlight apps that focus on racism, political actions, and those developed by its black employees.