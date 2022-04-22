SBI Is Warning Users Against Online Scams From These Numbers

The State Bank of India (SBI) is warning users against two mobile numbers that belong to scammers. The callers will try to steal personal info by persuading users to “click on a phishing link” for KYC (Know Your Customer). The public bank highlighted the warning on Twitter while replying to a tweet by CID Assam. It appears that SBI customers in Assam are mainly receiving calls from these fishy numbers; however, users in other states still should be aware if they receive calls from unknown numbers asking for personal details.

In a tweet, the CID Assam said SBI Customers are getting calls from two numbers – +91-8294710946 and +91-7362951973, and the callers are asking them to click on a phishing link for KYC update. “Requesting all SBI customers not to click on any such phishing/suspicious link,” the tweet adds. SBI retweeted and said, “Do not engage with these numbers, & don’t click on #phishing links for KYC updates as they aren’t associated with SBI”.

What is a Phishing Attempt?

In case you’re wondering how phishing works, the idea is mainly to get others to click on fishy links. Cybercriminals often pose as legitimate institutions, usually via email, to obtain sensitive information from targeted individuals. In this current SBI scams, scammers must be pretending to be bank officials and persuading people to click on the fishy link for KYC.

Another Scam

Meanwhile, select WhatsApp users are again receiving messages from unknown numbers that claim they have won a cash reward of up to Rs 25 lakh as a part of the Kaun Banega Crorepati lucky draw. In many cases, the number will come with ISD code +92, that is, from Pakistan. The case has been debunked by Delhi Police’s Cyber Crime Unit and the department is asking users to beware. In case you’ve received a message from such numbers claiming rewards, ensure that you block the number. You can read more about it here.

