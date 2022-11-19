Scared To Lose Your Twitter Account Amid Chaos? Follow This Guide To Archive Your Tweets

With all the chaos ensuing at Twitter, Elon Musk reportedly continues to push employees with expectations of longer workdays and “extremely hardcore" work, and now, the micro-blogging platform is seeing mass resignations complying with Mr. Musk’s ultimatum.

With hashtags like #RIPTwitter trending on social media, having a backup of your Twitter activity - DMs, Tweets and replies is essential in case things go south. Here, we will tell you how to download a copy of Twitter account activity. All you have to do is request Twitter for it and they will send you a file that you can download.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to download your Twitter archive:

Step-1: Open the Twitter website, and click on More > Settings and Suppor > Settings and privacy.

As per Twitter, “You can request a ZIP file with an archive of your account information, account history, apps and devices, account activity, interests, and Ads data. You’ll get an in-app notification when the archive of your data is ready to download."

Here’s a step-by-step guide to download your Twitter archive using a phone:

Step-1: Open the Twitter app on your phone, and head to Settings and Privacy.

Industry insiders, including Gergely Orosz, claim that there is not enough staff to address the tiny things that keep breaking down at Twitter. Additionally, the opening of the FIFA World Cup on November 20 will cause Twitter servers to see a record load. Twitter’s collapse is a distinct possibility given the resignation of the majority of the key staff and the firing of the remainder.

