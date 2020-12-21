Seagate Launches New Xbox Halo: Master Chief Limited Edition Game Drive for Xbox Consoles

American data storage company Seagate has announced the latest edition to its popular line of storage for gamers - the Game Drive for Xbox Halo: Master Chief Limited Edition. The new hard drives come as the company's tribute to the Master Chief character from the Halo video game franchise. This limited edition Game Drive features a one-of-a-line sleek case design that celebrates the Master Chief John-117. Seagate said that it has teamed up with 343 industries to come up with its latest limited edition game drive.

The hard disc also comes with a limited Master Chief Vinyl die-cut sticker set inside the box - a collectable item for Halo fans. Seagate has launched the new drive is in 2TB and 5 TB capacities, so that gamers in India can install more games and downloadable content by balancing their gaming workload between console and external HDD. The Game Drive is compatible with and automatically recognised by the full family of Xbox One devices, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S consoles, and easily installed in under two minutes through Xbox OS. It is USB 3.2 Gen 1 bus powered and does not need a separate power cord to play. The drive requires Xbox Live login from the original game owner. Users can play legacy games and archive next generation games on the Game Drive which can store more than 50 downloaded games. The drive comes with average game capacity of 35-50 GB per install and storage is also required for game save data and downloadable game content.

Available in limited quantities starting from December 21, Game Drive for Xbox Halo: Master Chief Limited Edition are available on Amazon India at special retail price for a limited time for Rs 5,299 for the 2TB variant and Rs 9,299 for the 5TB variant.