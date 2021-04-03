Sealed Copy of Super Mario Bros Sold for A Whopping Rs 4.8 Crores in Online Auction

A sealed early copy of Super Mario Bros from 1986 was sold for a whopping $660,000 (roughly Rs 4.84 crores) in an online auction on Friday, April 2, a report in Ars Technica said. The $660,000 includes $550,000 to the seller, and $110,000 “buyer’s premium" to Heritage Auctions, the auctioneer. The sale breaks the previous record for a video game on Heritage auctions, held by a rare variant of Super Mario Bros 3 which was sold for $156,000 last November. The seller of the sealed copy told Heritage Auctions that the game was purchased as a Christmas gift and sat untouched at the bottom of a desk drawer for 35 years before being discovered. “It stayed in the bottom of my office desk this whole time since the day I bought it," the seller was quoted by Ars Technica as telling Heritage Auctions. “I never thought anything about it." Heritage Auctions’ video games director Valarie McLeckie was quoted by Ars Technica as saying, “As soon as this copy of Super Mario Bros. arrived at Heritage, we knew the market would find it just as sensational as we did."

The copy of Super Mario Bros. is one of the earliest shrink-wrapped editions of the game, which was sold only for a short time in late 1986, the Ars Technica report cited WATA Games’ Guide as saying. The copy also received 9.6 out of 10 on WATA Games’ quality scale, with an “exceptional" A+ seal in “near-mint" condition. It also had the hang-tab intact, meaning it never even had its seal pierced for hanging in a store display. This Super Mario Bros copy sold $280,000 higher than an unproduced prototype of a Nintendo PlayStation - a very unique and very important piece of video game history. Back in 2014, the world’s largest collection of video games was sold for $750,000.