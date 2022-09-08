Second-Gen AirPods Pro Launched At Rs 26,900 Alongside iPhone 14 Series: Everything That's New

Apple, during last night’s ‘Far Out’ event, Apple launched the iPhone 14 series. Alongside the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models, the Cupertino-based giant also launched the second-generation AirPods Pro that come with few improvements over their predecessors. Let’s take a look at everything new that Apple’s premium set of true wireless earphones offer.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Price And Availability

The new second-generation Apple AirPods Pro have been launched at a price of Rs 26,900 in India and will be available for pre-orders in the country starting 5:30PM IST on September 9 and will go on sale starting September 23. The AirPods Pro 2 will be availble for purchase on Apple’s official website, along with other authorised Apple retailers.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Features And Specifications

The second-generation Apple AirPods Pro come with a similar design to their predecessor with the silicone eartip, along with the small stem design. Like the previous version, the AirPods Pro 2 also come with touch controls for media playback and slide-controls for volume adjustment that lets users change the volume with simple swipes on their earbuds.

The biggest change with this year’s AirPods Pro is that the earbuds will be powered by Apple’s new H2 chipset which enables new features like twice as powerful active noise cancellation, Adaptive Transparency, and more. The second-generation AirPods Pro also come with a new Personalised Spatial Audio system that works with the TrueDepth front camera on the iPhone to create a custom profile based on your head’s geometry. The new AirPods Pro also come with a custom-built driver and amplifier that allows the user to experience crisp and clear high notes and deep bass.

The new Apple AirPods Pro offer up to 30 hours of combined battery life including the charging case, with 6 hours of battery life on one cycle with ANC on. A new U1 chip enables Find My with Precision Finding for your case, so you can exactly locate it.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here