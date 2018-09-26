See Something You Like? Just Take a Snap to Order it

Photo-messaging app Snapchat is testing a new feature "Visual Search" that would let users search and shop products on Amazon from the Snap camera itself. With this feature, users would be able to point their Snapchat camera at a physical product or barcode and press and hold on the camera screen to get started."When the item or barcode is recognized, an Amazon card will appear on-screen, surfacing a link for that product or similar ones available on Amazon," the company wrote in a blog post late on Monday.Users would be able to tap on their selected items on the Amazon app or website, purchase, complete transactions or keep browsing. Information about Snapchat working with the e-commerce giant and the "Visual Search" feature surfaced in July."We'll be rolling it out slowly, but we wanted to announce it to everyone at the same time," the post added. Apart from Amazon, other content-identification partners like Apple-owned music searching app -- Shazam -- is also already integrated with Snapchat.