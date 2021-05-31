Sega Brings Sonic The Hedgehog 2, Streets of Rage 3 in Partnership with Reliance Jio

Sega, the iconic gaming brand that has been one of the first movers in the gaming console space, as well as one of the most iconic game developers of all time, has announced that it is bringing two of the most iconic Sega games of all time to the JioGames platform. Set to premiere soon, Sega will bring Sonic The Hedgehog 2 and Streets of Rage 3 to the JioGames platform. This ensures that the two Sega games will be able to run on all platforms where JioGames can run. This includes the most popular mobile gaming platforms, as well as for users who wish to get a large screen gaming experience on TV, via the Reliance Jio set-top box platform.

Sega is one of the biggest names in the world of gaming, and is one of the oldest ones as well. Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is a cult classic, which also stands among global lists of being among the most played games of all time. The game features super fast, smooth and high adrenaline gameplay, and has been critically acclaimed for offering intuitive obstacle courses and an engaging storyline, while being ideal for both adult, professional gamers, as well as young players who are making their first inroads into the world of gaming.

Streets of Rage 3 is also one of the most enduring and popular games of all time. The game has been lauded for its credible gameplay reputation, which stands alongside street fighting legend Tekken as one of the most popular street combat games of all time. With a cult following enjoyed by both the titles, the launch comes particularly as a special surprise for JioFiber users. Subscribers who are on the JioFiber network will get first access to both the games to play on TVs, which will then be followed by launches on other platforms.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here