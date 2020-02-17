Sega Opens Pre-registration For Sonic At The Olympic Games

Back in April 2019, Japanese multinational video game developer and publisher Sega announced the official video games for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. One of them included 'Sonic At The Olympic Games' which was being developed for iOS as well as Android. The game was set to release in Summer 2020. Sega revealed a new gameplay trailer last week as well as confirming the release date and pricing details of the upcoming game. Sonic at the Olympic Games will be released worldwide for iOS and Android on May 7 and is currently open for pre-registration on the Apple App Store as well as the Google Play Store.

Interestingly, SEGA will unlock features as it reaches a certain number of pre-registration. For instance, 100k pre-registrations will unlock the Ocean View music track from Team Sonic Racing, while 300k pre-registrations will help in unlocking Training Points that can be used to unlock events and special skills. If the game reaches 500k pre-registrations, Sega will unlock the badge featuring Miraitowa, the Tokyo 2020 mascot. There are additional rewards for 500K+ pre-registrations.

Sonic At The Olympic Games for Android and iOS comes with no less than 15 different Olympic Games events with various iconic characters. As mentioned in the game description, these games include 100m, 400m Hurdles, Javelin Throw, Archery, Karate, Diving, Shooting, Sport Climbing, Fencing, Trampoline, Hammer Throw, Table Tennis, Long Jump, BMX and Badminton.