English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Segway Goes Back to The Future, Launches E-Skates
Maker of personal transportation Segway, probably most famous for its two-wheelers with self-balancing capabilities, has set its sights on bringing back roller skates but with a high-tech twist.
More news about the Segway Drift W1 e-Skates is coming next month. (Image: Segaway)
For anyone feeling nostalgic, wanting to pop on disco pants and a pair of roller skates, this could be your year. Segway has just introduced its Drift W1 e-Skates, a modern take on the hobby, putting what seems like mini hoverboards under each foot using self-balancing technology. “Perfect for the young generation who dare to stand out and create new trends,” touts Segway's announcement. Lightweight, small and easy to carry, the e-Skates have the potential to be practical as well as fun. Unlike classic roller skates, the Drift W1 aren't attached to the feet, making it easier for riders to jump off, either to avoid an accident or to simply pop them into a backpack before hitting the beach.
Also read: Sushma Swaraj's mPassport Seva App a Hit: Gets 1 Million Plus Downloads in 2 Days
Segway describe the black and white ride-ons as bringing “coolness” as well as comfort, designed with “high-quality materials” and tires proficient in stability, steering capabilities. Furthermore, each skate comes with slip-resistant foot mats.
Based on over 800 patents, Segway claims its technology offers stability. The brand's announcement also notes that its philosophy is “safety first” and that the e-Skates have obtained “a number of international certifications, such as UL and CE.”
So far, not much has been revealed regarding other specifications, price or availability of the Segway Drift W1 for various markets, although more will be revealed at a press conference in Los Angeles on July 24. Additionally, the e-Skates will be on show at IFA 2018, which takes place from August 31 to 5 September, in Berlin, Germany.
Watch: FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia | VAR Technology Explained
Also Watch
Also read: Sushma Swaraj's mPassport Seva App a Hit: Gets 1 Million Plus Downloads in 2 Days
Segway describe the black and white ride-ons as bringing “coolness” as well as comfort, designed with “high-quality materials” and tires proficient in stability, steering capabilities. Furthermore, each skate comes with slip-resistant foot mats.
Based on over 800 patents, Segway claims its technology offers stability. The brand's announcement also notes that its philosophy is “safety first” and that the e-Skates have obtained “a number of international certifications, such as UL and CE.”
So far, not much has been revealed regarding other specifications, price or availability of the Segway Drift W1 for various markets, although more will be revealed at a press conference in Los Angeles on July 24. Additionally, the e-Skates will be on show at IFA 2018, which takes place from August 31 to 5 September, in Berlin, Germany.
Watch: FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia | VAR Technology Explained
Also Watch
-
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Monday 25 June , 2018 Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sanju Celeb Movie Review: Fatima Sana Shaikh, Shabana Azmi and Others Laud Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Has Been Reviewed Before Its Launch And Here is How it Will be
- When Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar Promoted Sanju in 1993
- Our Favourite Pakistani TV Reporter Chand Nawab is Back...And He Still Can't Finish His Damn Line
- POLL | Should India Stick to Same Playing XI for Second Ireland T20I or Give Rested Players a Chance?