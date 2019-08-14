Select MacBook Pro Laptops Banned from Flights by US FAA after Battery Fire Risk
The US Federal Aviation Administration has banned the MacBook Pro models after Apple issued a recall because of them running a battery fire threat.
The US Federal Aviation Administration has banned the MacBook Pro models after Apple issued a recall because of them running a battery fire threat.
U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has banned certain models of Apple Inc’s MacBook Pro laptops on flights, after the company recalled select units which had batteries posing fire risks.
“The FAA is aware of the recalled batteries that are used in some Apple MacBook Pro laptops,” the agency’s spokesman said in an emailed statement on Monday, adding that the agency has “alerted airlines about the recall.”
Apple said in June it would recall a limited number of 15-inch MacBook Pro units as their batteries were susceptible to overheating. The units were sold between September 2015 and February 2017.
Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Kia Seltos Review – Most Feature Packed Mid-SUV in India
-
Monday 12 August , 2019
Samsung Unveils Note 10 With Smaller Version & 5G Connectivity
-
Thursday 01 August , 2019
Review: Triumph Speed Twin
-
Tuesday 06 August , 2019
IAF - A Cut Above First Look: Living Like The Elite
-
Monday 05 August , 2019
Microsoft Surface Go Review: Good Things, Small Packages
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Abhinav Kohli Granted Bail in Alleged Case of Domestic Abuse of Shweta Tiwari's Daughter
- Disha Patani Uploads Kickboxing Video, Fans Call it 'Side-effects of Hanging with Tiger Shroff'
- After Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Grooves to Prada Song on Sets of DID 7
- Reliance Jio’s First Day First Show is Worrying Multiplexes: Numbers Tell Their Own Story
- Vijay Gifts Customised Bigil Gold Rings to Crew Members on the Last Day of Shoot