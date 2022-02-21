Sending Red Heart Emojis To Girls On WhatsApp May Get You Jailed In Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia will reportedly punish WhatsApp users if they send ‘red heart’ emoji to others. According to Saudi newspaper Okaz (via Gulf Times), if found guilty of sending the red heart emoji, residents can get two years of jail term and a fine of up to SAR 100,000 (roughly Rs 20 lakhs). In a statement to the publication, Moataz Kutbi, a member of the Anti-Fraud Association in Saudi Arabia clarified that ‘red hearts’ on WhatsApp could be considered a “harassment crime". It appears the country has not banned the usage of the emoji; however, one can file a complaint if he/she feels that the usage is inappropriate. The Gulf report notes that the sender will be held accountable for such abuses if the issue was reported to competent authorities.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp ‘Community’ Feature Spotted: What Is It, How Will It Help Group Admins?

The member of the Anti-Fraud Association in Saudi Arabia, Kutubi further clarified: “According to the anti-harassment system [of Saudi Arabia], harassment is defined as every statement, act, or gesture with a sexual connotation made by a person towards any other that touches his/her body or honour or infringes his/her modesty by any means, including modern technology. This includes (emojis) associated with the sexual connotations according to the custom of society, such as red hearts and red roses."

Advertisement

The member also cautioned against entering into conversations (even on WhatsApp) without the other user’s consent. It appears the anti-harassment can even cover emojis that denote other sexual innuendos. The report highlights that in case of repeated violation, the fine could go up to SAR 300,000 (roughly Rs 60 lakh) with five years of jail time.

Watch Video: Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 (5410) Review: Solid Productivity-Focused Laptop

WhatsApp Community

Meanwhile, in another WhatsApp-related update, the platform is working on a new feature to give admins more control over group chats. The WhatsApp Community appears to be a collection of groups into one community where admins will get special tools. The platform is also working on another update to let group admins delete any messages on the group chat.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.