Sennheiser is giving buyers an enticing Valentine’s Day offer that will be hard to refuse. The audio giant has got its buy one get one offer on some of the best-selling headphones that you can get in the market across different prices.

The unique offer is available on Sennheiser HD250 BT headphone, Sennheiser HD350 BT headphone and the Sennheiser HD450 BT headphones. The offer is live on Sennheiser India website, so you can head over right away and gift any of these gadgets to your valentine.

Also Read: What Is Auto Low Latency Mode and How Does It Enhance Smartphone Gaming

The buy one, get one offer available on these headphones start from Rs 5,490. So, not only do you get two headphones for the same price, but the perfect gift for your loved ones this week. The offer is valid till February 14.

Sennheiser’s unique offering allows you to pair different headphones and get them in a bundle. For instance, the Sennheiser HD 250BT along with the HD 206 can be bought for Rs 5,490. Similarly, you get Sennheiser HD 350D Black clubbed with the HD 206 for a total price of Rs 8,990.

Also Read: Indian Smartwatch Market Is Bigger Than Ever With Homegrown Brands At The Helm

Sennheiser has pre-defined the bundled offers on the website. And buyers do not get the chance to pair the same headphones with this scheme. All these headphones have become popular among their price bracket. The HD series offers Bluetooth connectivity for wired mode usage. But the limited period offer has been pushed all the way to its premium range, giving you benefits of as much as Rs 29,990.

The headphones offer Signature sound output, while some of the models offer voice assistant support through Siri or Google Assistant on your smartphone. These also come with long battery life, so that you don’t have to charge them regularly.

Watch Video: OnePlus Buds Z2 Review 🎧😎: Best TWS Earbuds With Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) Under Rs 5000?

So, if you are still looking for gifting ideas this Valentine’s Day, Sennheiser has got you and your loved ones well and truly covered this week.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.