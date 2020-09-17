Sennheiser CX 400BT Available For Preorder in India, Prices Start at Rs 16,990

Sennheiser has officially introduced the CX 400BT true wireless earphones in India just two weeks after the global unveiling. The new TWS are touted as everyday earphones for casual listeners and come with a squared-off design. Available in White or Black colour options, the new product is said to offer up to 7-hours of battery and a total of 20 hours with the charging case.

Priced at Rs 16,990, the new CX 400BT will be available for pre-bookings starting tomorrow, September 18 till September 27. It will be available on the official Sennheiser India website as well as Amazon, Flipkart, Tata Cliq.

According to the company, the new TWS come with the same 7mm dynamic drivers that were seen on the company’s premium Momentum True Wireless 2 earphones. They are said to deliver high-fidelity stereo sound with deep bass, natural mids, and clear detailed treble. Users will also be able to fine-tune their audio experience using the Sennheiser Smart Control app using the built-in equalizer. There is also support for SBC, AAC and aptX codecs. The earbuds also bring touch controls that the users can customise for calls, music playback, or accessing voice assistants such as Google Assistant or Siri. Lastly, there is Bluetooth 5.1, which should offer a stable and lag-free connectivity experience.