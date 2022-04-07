Sennheiser CX Plus True And CX True Wireless Earbuds Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Sennheiser CX series of truly wireless earbuds have got a new set of upgrades in India this week, and they are called the CX Plus True and the CX True wireless earbuds. The premium TWS earbuds offer active noise cancellation, and long battery life, something that is required by consumers in this premium price bracket. You can control the earbuds using Sennheiser’s Smart Control app.

Sennheiser CX Plus True And CX True Wireless India Price

Sennheiser CX Plus True is the costlier wireless earbuds, which is priced at Rs 14,990. You can pick up the Sennheiser CX True for Rs 10,990 in the country. Both these truly wireless earbuds can be purchased online or through various offline stories.

Sennheiser CX Plus True and CX True Specifications

As you would have guessed, the CX Plus True has more features than the CX True, all because it costs more for the buyer. Sennheiser has equipped both the wireless earbuds with its in-house True Response transducer. With this technology, both the CX earbuds offer deep pass, rich middle-level sound and treble output for the listener.

Sennheiser has offered Bluetooth 5.2, AAC, and aptX audio codec support on both these true wireless earbuds, which lets you listen to high-quality audio tracks. The company has added its own transparent mode which lets you listen to the outer world without having to take off the earbuds all the time.

The earbuds are tuned for voice calls, thanks to the dual-mic setup which also delivers crisp audio for raising voice commands to the assistant. You can use the earbuds individually or together which gives you stereo sound output.

As we said, Sennheiser products are compatible with the Smart Control app, which lets you customise the equaliser settings to get the best sound quality for your needs.

