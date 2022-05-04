Audio company Sennheiser has announced the launch of its new true wireless earbuds, the Sennheiser Sport, in India. The company says the product is specifically designed for sports enthusiasts and athletes to help them listen to music comfortably, even during intense workouts. The earbuds come with tiny ear-loops or fins to ensure a secure fit. The shipping package includes ear adapters in three sizes and four different ear fins to ensure maximum comfort. That means users can also remove the fins if they aren’t happy with the fit. The new Sennheiser Sport earbuds also come with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Sennheiser Sport Price in India

The Sennheiser Sport earbuds are available for sale in India with an introductory price of Rs 10,990 (MRP Rs 12,990). These are available to buy on the Sennheiser e-store and Amazon, as well as other leading electronic outlets in India. At the time of writing this article, the Sennheiser Sport weren’t available on Amazon, which is currently hosting a Summer Sale event.

The earbuds come in a single black colour shade.

Sennheiser Sport Specifications

The Sennheiser Sport can function with both Android smartphones and iPhones, and users will need to use the Smart Control App to tweak sound modes and other settings. The earbuds also come with Bluetooth 5.2, so users can connect them with any compatible device. The app also lets users customise the touch controls.

The Sennheiser CX Sport feature 7mm dynamic drivers and the company’s TrueResponse transducer to offer bass-heavy audio with “superior clarity without distortion". The earbuds’ Adaptable Acoustic feature allows athletes to choose either open or closed ear adapters and adjust EQ settings for the perfect custom training sound.

The open ear adapters in combination with the Aware EQ settings help to reduce body-borne noise and allow some outside sounds to enter for better situational awareness. It essentially sounds like an awareness mode that many rival earbuds also offer. However, it appears to be getting a form of active noise cancellations with “closed ear adapter and Focus EQ settings". The Sennheiser CX Sport also support standard SBC and AAC codes as well as Qualcomm’s aptX for a lossless audio experience.

Each earbud is touted to offer 9 hours of music playback and another 18 hours with the charging case. This brings the total playback time to 27 hours.

